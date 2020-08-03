Jean Hammers, 84, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 20th, 2020.
The Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24th, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24th from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
She leaves behind sons, Gary Earl (Cindy) Hammers, Keith (Kay) Hammers, Kevin (Janice) Hammers, and Karl (Cheri) Hammers; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Dewey and Bertha Lane; brothers, Raymond Lane and William Earl Lane; sisters, Lucielle Powell, Dana Helton, Mildred Jo Rochelle, and Linda Maxey.
Jean was a faithful member of Crieve Hall Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee and retired several years ago from the Tennessean in Nashville. Traveling was one of her most favorite things to do, especially with her sister, Linda. A constant provider, Jean will be remembered for being a graciously loving mother to her four sons.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be addressed to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital for Pediatric Genetic Research in honor of her great-grandson (mail to: Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Genetic Research, Vandy Donor Services, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203) or to the Alzheimer’s Association (mail to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.