Jean Joiner Mull, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died December 17, 2020.
Mrs. Mull was retired from Aladdin Industries and VF Corporation. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and gardening. Mrs. Mull was the daughter of the late, Henry Jabe Joiner and Ruby Mathis Joiner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Mull and five siblings.
She is survived by: children – Joseph (Lisa) Low, Annetta K. (Mark) Cagle, Cynthia L. (Brian) Thomason and Henry K. Joiner; brother – Cecil Joiner; sister – Joyce Baldwin; grandchildren – Whitney (Josh) McKinney, Christopher Thomason, Elizabeth (Michael) Hodges and Dan Cagle; great-grandchildren – Christopher Jacob Thomason and Jaxon Bryce Thomason; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Monday, December, 21, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Terry Hancock officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 8345 Old Palmyra Road, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Gardens at Providence Place for the love and care given to Mrs. Mull.
Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com