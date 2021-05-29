Jean-Rene, Scherline Prosper, age 43 of Old Hickory, TN died May 8, 2021.
Scherline was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti and came to America at the age of 10. With the ambition to help herself, she excelled in different roles from basketball, volleyball, cosmetology, wife, mother and friend. Scherline worked hard and always gave everything 110% while battling Sickle Cell. From a young age, to her final days, you could always find Scherline with her mother in the kitchen reminiscing about old times. Regardless of what she was going through, she still held her head high and overcame her situation with a smile on her face. She will be truly missed and remain forever in our hearts.
Scherline was preceded in death by her father, Jean Prosper; sister, Myrflene Bazne and daughter, Joseline Boiteux.
She is survived by sons - Jesee, Jozjuan and Jaycob; Husband - Joubert Jean-Rene; Mother - Jocelyne Lestor; Siblings - Mackenzie, Jean, Joanne, Jessica and Sara Prosper; Nieces and nephews - Kelly, Debbie, Roman, Eva, Jaylen and many more.
Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 with funeral service following at 10 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Jude Laport officiating. Interment at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Reception at Misty Blue Event Venue, 6978 Lebanon Rd. C, Mt. Juliet, TN immediately following the burial.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.