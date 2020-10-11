Jean Sullins Seay Tune went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 age the age of 93 years. Born May 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ina Bass Sullins and was preceded in death by her husbands, Judge Daniel Seay and L.H. Tune. Jean graduated from Watertown High School in 1945 where she was elected Most Popular Girl and she played softball with the Watertown Girls Softball Team. She received her bachelors degree from Middle TN State University and a masters degree from George Peabody College. Jean taught school for 29 years with Wilson County Schools Lebanon City Schools and Mid-Cumberland Head Start. She worked for four years at the University of TN Agricultural Extension Office. She loved animals especially her dog, Frosty and her cat, Betty. Ms. Tune was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Covenant Sunday School Class. She is survived by her children, Diane Kelly Seay and Marilyn Seay Roehl; grandson, Jay Roehl; sister, Carol Sullins Weldon; brother, Dr. Jerry E. Sullins and his wife, Melanee; nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be announced at a later date. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318