Jeizon J. Arellano, age 17 of Mt. Juliet, passed away September 10, 2021. Jeizon was a senior at Mt. Juliet High School.
Jeizon was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Concepcion Cabrera Coronado. He is survived by parents, Omar Arellano and Carmen Hernandez; sisters, Christina Arellano, Miranda Arellano and Allison Arellano; brothers, Brandon Arellano, Miguel Arellano and Omar Arellano, Jr.; grandfather, Fidencio Arellano; and grandmother, Carmen Barba Cabrera.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 14 at 2:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Monday, September 13 from 11am – 3 pm and from 5pm – 8 pm.