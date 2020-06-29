Mrs. Jenelle Ingram Drennan, 82, of Lebanon passed away on June 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Wilson County, daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie Massey Ingram. She was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School. In 1954 she was Miss Jaycee and 1956 Miss Wilson County. She was a beautician for over sixty years and was the owner and operator of Jenelle’s Beauty Shop. She attended Philadelphia Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mae Gammons; three brothers: Raymond, Aubrey and Denver Ingram.
She is survived her husband of forty-five years, Wayne Drennan; two sons: Anthony Dale Lanius, Robert S. “Bob” Lanius; step-son, Joel Drennan; grandson, Matthew Perry Lanius; two step-grandchildren, Alexandria and Kelly; sister, Bobbie Farmer; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Cemetery with T.O. Cragwall officiating. Pallbearers: Matthew Lanius, Joel Drennan, Mike Whited, David, and Edward Farmer, Mike Gammons. Visitation Tuesday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com