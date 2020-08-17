Jennie Ruth Taylor

Jennie Ruth Taylor passed away on August 3, 2020 at age 85. The Graveside Service is 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lebanon TN. Grandsons will serve as

Pallbearers.

Mrs. Taylor retired from Precision Rubber. She was a devoted military wife to her husband of 54

years, Bobby Taylor. She loved her time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her

children, Teresa “Dede” (Jerry) Reed, Susie (Kenneth) Harris, Eric (Debbie Lee) Taylor, Mary Lee (Todd)

Curtis, Barbara (Wallace) Bryson, Robert (Bonnie) Taylor, Jeanne (George) Campbell, and Tina (Ike)

Gatlin, 26 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and her best friend Sue

Giles. She is preceded in death by husband Bobby Taylor, and parents William and Jennie Lee Foster.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

