Jerre D. Creswell, age 82 of Lebanon, passed away June 23, 2021.
Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late James and Dorris Mosley Creswell. He was a member of Cook’s United Methodist Church. He worked as a switcher for Ford Parts and retired from Nissan Plant in Smyrna. He served in the Tennessee National Guard. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Jimmy and Joe Creswell.
Survivors include: son, Jeremy Creswell; three grandchildren: Kevin Creswell, Trent Payne, Samantha Payne; sister, Ann (Ernest) Sanders; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Spickard officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Jeremy, Kevin, Chet, Josh and Mark Creswell and Edward Hernandez. Honorary pallbearer: Jim Creswell.
Visitation 12 Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.