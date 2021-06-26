obit

Jerre D. Creswell, age 82 of Lebanon, passed away June 23, 2021.

Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late James and Dorris Mosley Creswell. He was a member of Cook’s United Methodist Church. He worked as a switcher for Ford Parts and retired from Nissan Plant in Smyrna. He served in the Tennessee National Guard. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Jimmy and Joe Creswell.

Survivors include: son, Jeremy Creswell; three grandchildren: Kevin Creswell, Trent Payne, Samantha Payne; sister, Ann (Ernest) Sanders; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Spickard officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Jeremy, Kevin, Chet, Josh and Mark Creswell and Edward Hernandez. Honorary pallbearer: Jim Creswell.

Visitation 12 Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.

