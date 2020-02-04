Jerry Baxter "Butch" Callis, 77, passed away Sunday Feb. 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 11, 1942 to Thomas Baxter Callis and Lee Ellen Partlow Callis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James "Jim" Callis; daughter, Karen "Sissy" Eldridge; grandson, Joshua Mack Eldridge; and granddaughter, Jennifer Smotherman.
He is survived by his wife, Robbie Wheeler Callis; sons, John Thomas Callis, Jerry Wayne (Dana) Callis, Bubba (Karen) Hale, Randell (Laura) Brady; daughters, Rita (Frankie) Vaughn, Brenda (Odell) Eldridge, and Leslie (James) Williams; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
Mr. Callis was born in Lebanon, TN and graduated from Lebanon High School class of 1960 and a graduate of Nashville Tech. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and served in the Army Reserve for 7 years. He was a Founding member of Family Baptist Church for 16 years. A member of the Masonic Lodge #411 in Gladeville, Al Menah Shrine Temple and Scottish Rite. He loved to read and was an avid Jeopardy watcher, loved history and loved to travel.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday Feb. 4 4 to 7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. A Masonic service will be held on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Bro. Joe Nelms will officiate the services. Interment is in Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are: Daniel Brady, Andrew Charles Brady, Chris Hansford, Aaron Massingille, Frankie Vaughn, and Brian "Woody" Holycross. Honorary pallbearer is Mr. Jack Hawpe.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Callis' memory to the Al Menah Shrine Temple, 1354 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, Tn. 37207
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com