Jerry Dale McClanahan of Gladeville, TN passed away September 4, 2021 at age 78. The Funeral Service is 12 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, with Pastor Moses Han and Pastor Bob Jared officiating. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8 from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.
Jerry was born July 22, 1943 in Lebanon, TN and married the love of his life Brenda Sue Brewington March 28, 1964. He and Brenda were baptized and became members of the Gladeville United Methodist Church October 5, 1975.
He retired from Metro Nashville Public School Maintenance and remained a talented plumber, mechanic, and handyman. He enjoyed tending to his donkeys, goats, and peacocks, tinkering with vehicles, working on lawnmowers, and building bird houses.
Jerry’s life is a true example of “loving your neighbor as yourself.” He was never too busy to drop everything, at any time of day, grab some tools, get in his truck (or on his tractor), and go help anyone in need be it a friend, family, or complete stranger.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue (Brewington) McClanahan; and his parents, Jimmie Ruth (Lynch) McClanahan and Willie Carl “W.C.” McClanahan.
He is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Doug) Page and Jennifer (Joe) Dillard; grandchildren, Sara (Nick) Reynolds, Joseph Page, Molly Dillard, and Matthew Dillard; sister, Helen Newsome; brother, James McClanahan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.