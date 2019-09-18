Jerry Davis, age 71, died peacefully at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville on Sept. 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Born to the late Pete and Lois Davis, Jerry grew up in Boston, TN where he walked to school five miles each way barefoot in the snow and supposedly drove a truck picking up bales of hay on the family’s farm at the tender age of five. After graduating from Middle TN State University with a Master’s Degree, Jerry served in the Army National Guard as a military police officer during the Vietnam War, and worked for the TN Department of Revenue for 38 years before his retirement.
His hobbies included trout fishing in the clear waters of the Caney Fork, working in his yard, and annoying his children in the evenings by playing ‘House of the Rising Sun’ on guitar repeatedly. Dad was a hard-working country boy with a great sense of humor. Some of our fondest childhood memories include his frequent pleas for us to go out and get a tomato from the garden during torrential downpours and waking us up on Easter morning to tell us he accidently shot the Easter Bunny as it was dropping off our baskets of goodies.
To be on the receiving end of one of dad’s jokes was to know that you were loved. As his children became adults, he enjoyed showing up unexpectedly early to mow their lawns and fix any broken tools, cars, or appliances. One time after mowing his daughter’s lawn, he summoned her out to the back of his truck where he had trapped a raccoon that had been destroying his garden. The raccoon angrily hissed in response, but it was all part of his catch and release plan. Ground moles, on the other hand, weren’t so lucky.
Lastly, he adored spending time with his three grandchildren who were the light of his life.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Lynn, married for 43 years; his legacy and sense of humor will live on through his daughter Jessica and her husband, Brian; his son Blake and his wife, Shannon; and his three grandchildren: Bennett, Aiden, and Riley.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Andy Ingram officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.