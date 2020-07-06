Jerry Herndon Sr.

Jerry Herndon Sr., 71,  passed away on July 5, 2020. 

 

The Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery.  The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Mr. Herndon was born in Shelbyville KY to Raymond Lewis and Lillian Ruby Jividen Herndon.  He worked in construction as a brick mason.  

 

He is survived by wife of 49 years, Patricia Pettrey Herndon, sons Jerry Wayne Herndon Jr. and Jesse R. Herndon, sister Lorene Tiption and numerous nieces and nephews.  He is preceded in death by parents and siblings Raymond Lewis Herndon Jr., Irene Morgan, Martha Tiption, and Ramona Herndon.  Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

Service information

Jul 7
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
2:00PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
609 South Maple
Lebanon, TN 37087
Jul 7
Visitation
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
