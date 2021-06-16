Jerry Johnson, age 59 of Lebanon, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
Mr. Johnson worked as a brick mason and was a partner at Johnson & Johnson Masonry for over 30 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Johnson loved his family and especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Chris Johnson; brother, Johnny Johnson and sister, Janice Holburn.
He is survived by his son, Chance Johnson; daughter, Crystal Johnson; grandchildren, Serenity Johnson, Isabella Johnson, Chloe Bertrand, and Cambria Lawrence; brother, Jim (Peggy) Johnson; nephews, Tony (Chrissy) Johnson and Tim Johnson; niece, Jenny (Darrin) Crockett; sister-in-law, Gail Johnson; mother of his children and friend, Tracy Johns and her mother, Betty Wilkerson and sister, Kim Charles; his dog, Annie Oakley; and many other loving family members and friends.
Celebration of Life Gathering: Thursday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.