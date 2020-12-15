Jerry L. Davenport passed away on December 2, 2020 at Cumberland House in Crossville.
He was born in Murfreesboro on May 1 1940. He graduated from Central High School. At a young age he pursued his interest in forming and stamping dies by starting his own business called Rutherford Tool And Die. At that time many large companies were moving into the growing community of Murfreesboro. Companies such as Chromolox, Paramount Packaging,Samsonite and Hunter Douglas. They quickly gave him their business. After several years of success he had an "offer he could not refuse". Since he loved his work he opened his second business Murfreesboro Tool and Engineering on Rutledge street and retained many of his old customers. So years later he began his 3rd business Progressive Industries on Vine Street, when he had another offer he could not refuse to work for Nissan in Smyrna. So his son stepped in to help with management of Progressive. So Jerry retired in 2004 as Manager of Tool Engineering in Purchasing Dept.
He and his wife moved to Lake Tansi in 2005. He loved the Tansi community and served on the Board of Directors for the POA and was recently chairman of the golf committee. The Lake Tansi Exchange Club was one of his interest and served as president two terms on several committes for the Stephen Center in the work of child abuse.
He will be deeply missed by friends and family. His life was full and he had many accomplishments and cherished memories. No service is planned at this time but hopefully a Celebration of Life can take place at a later date. Special thanks to the staff of Cumberland House.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; son Jerry Lee Davenport Jr. of Nashville; daughter Linette Black of Murfreesboro; step daughters Bekki Atkinson of Crossville and Edie Hobson of Atlanta Ga.and 6 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ceburn and Eva Mae Davenport and brotherJoe Dorris of Woodbury.
Memorials may be made to the Lake Tansi Exchange Club, P.O. box 58 Crossville, Tennessee.