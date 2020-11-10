Jerry Ralph Belcher, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 5, 2020.
Jerry retired as MSgt from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and after retirement from the military, was employed by Roadway as a Supervisor of Maintenance. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and a member of Mt. Juliet Lodge #642 F&AM. Jerry had been a Mason for over 50 years. He served as Grand Sword Bearer of the Grand Lodge of Tennessee and was in charge of lighting for the Grand Lodge for Scottish Rite Degrees. He was also a member of Al Menah Shrine Temple. Jerry was the son of the late Joe and Thelma Belcher. On October 11, 2020, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jane Belcher. He was also preceded in death by his son, Tyree Belcher; sister, Betty Jean Ozment and his nephew, Steve Ozment.
He is survived by: many nieces and nephews and close friends, David and Judy Knoblock.
Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. The service will begin with the Masonic Funeral Rites. FOR THOSE WHO PLAN TO ATTEND, PLEASE WEAR A MASK.Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Masonic Widows’ and Orphans’ Home of Tennessee, 100 7th Avenue North, Suite 4, Nashville, TN 37203.
Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com