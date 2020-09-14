Jerry Rogers, age 68 of Gallatin, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, September 15th at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Searcy officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15th from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
Mr. Rogers was born October 10, 1951 in Lewisburg, TN to the late William Andrew Rogers and Mary Willoughby Rogers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Grenier Rogers; daughter, Brandi “Burr” Lubin; brothers, Buddy Rogers, Bobby Rogers, Nelson Rogers, Paul Rogers, Harold Rogers, and Edward Rogers; and sister, Frances Haynes. He is survived by his son, William “Bubba” Rogers (Stephanie) of Lebanon; daughter, Cassandra “Nae” Rogers of Gallatin; twin brother, Perry Rogers (Regina) of Bon Aqua, TN; brother, Kenny Rogers of Bon Aqua, TN; sisters, Ann Cozart of Lewisburg, Betty Hagewood (Johnny) of Hendersonville, and Shirley Rogers of Gallatin; and 5 grandchildren, Bailee Lubin, Jaylen Lubin, Jeromy Rogers, Sadie Murray, and Curtis Hopkins. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.