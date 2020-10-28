Jerry Vestal Anderson - age 89 passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Madison Hospital in Madison, AL.
He was preceded in death by parents Hobert Vestal and Lucile Davis Anderson and wife Frances Jones Anderson. He is survived by sons Gary (Melissa) Anderson and Greg (Teresa) Anderson; grandchildren Will and Breleigh Anderson, Chris (Danielle) and Ashley George; and great-grandchildren Autumn Sweatt, Amelia, Cooper, and Ava George.
He was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War and was a parts manager for Wilson County Motor Company. He was a member of Salem Church of Christ and also served as a Deacon and Elder for 30 years at Maple Hill Church of Christ.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 30th at 6:15 pm at Salem Church of Christ, Lester, AL. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm. The Celebration of Life will be live streamed via Facebook @ Salem Church of Christ - Lester, Alabama.
Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hearts for Homeless for their Home For A Hero Project. Donation information listed below: Home For A Hero: All donations can be made to Home For A Hero, at any location of First National Bank in North Alabama and Tennessee. Other ways to donate, but you MUST add in the notes, Home For A Hero: PayPal: (Please be sure to UNCHECK the box that says paying for goods or services) http://paypal.me/TheCouponPatrol Cash App:$heartsforhomeless, Venmo: @wearehearts, or
Mail Checks (put in memo Home for A Hero) Hearts For Homeless, PO Box 323, Athens, Alabama 35612
