Jerry Wayne Armstead

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.