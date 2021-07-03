Jerry Wilson Armistead passed away on June 30, 2021 at age 80.
Mr. Armistead was born in Lebanon TN. He worked at Dupont and Reemay in Old Hickory. He was a member of Grace Life Baptist Church, a handyman, a woodworker, and a gardener.
Mr. Armistead is survived by children Anita Sanders and David (Amy) Armistead, grandchildren Josh Sanders, Abbie (Tim) Burns, Elizabeth (Dustin) Murphy, Ben Armistead, Leslie Armistead, and Ross Armistead, daughter-in-law Darlene Armistead, nieces and nephews Clorinda Blackwell, Kenny Armistead, and DeJuana Hoskins, and great-grandchildren Brock Sanders, Heath Murphy, Hazel Murphy, and Everly Burns.
He was preceded in death by wife Janice Ann Armistead, son Roger Armistead, parents Mainelle and Earl Armistead, and brother Kenneth Armistead.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Jeremy Vanatta, is 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Josh Sanders, Ross Armistead, Ben Armistead, Kenny Armistead, Dustin Murphy, and Tim Burns.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.