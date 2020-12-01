Jewel Isabel Andrews

Jewel Isabel Andrews - age 96 of Lebanon passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her daughter's residence.

She was preceded in death by parents Lenon and Martha Finch; husband Vernon Andrews; 4 brothers; an infant sister; and grandsons Ricky Page and Ronnie Page.

She is survived by sons Rondle Andrews and Larry (Lori) Andrews; daughters Carol Andrews, Elaine Andrews, Patricia Andrews, and Jean Andrews; sister Odessa Duke; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Andrews was a sales associate for Sears and a homemaker.  She was the oldest member of College Hills Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held at College Hills Church of Christ on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.  Interment will be in the Crestview Cemetery in Gallatin, TN Bro. Johnny Duke will officiate.  Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obituary line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapelcom

 

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Thursday, December 3, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
College Hills Church of Christ
1401 Leeville Pike
Lebanon, TN 37087
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 3, 2020
1:00PM
College Hills Church of Christ
1401 Leeville Pike
Lebanon, TN 37087
