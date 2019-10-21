Jill Colleen Brooks, 56, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedOctober 17, 2019. Colleen attended the Cowboy Church. She was the daughter of the late, Howard and Carole Sue LaFosse Hargroder. Colleen was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Skylar Aguillard and sister, Debbi Hargroder.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Ken Brooks; children, Teddy Aguillard, Kevin (Amy) Aguillard and Jill (Joe) Blatz; siblings, Scotty (Diana) Hargroder, Patti (Darryl) Miller, Kelli (Rick Predmore) Hargroder and Howard Neal (Phyllis) Hargroder; grandchildren, Evan Aguillard, Addison Aguillard, Emery Aguillard, Abi Aguillard, Cooper Aguillard, Nora Baltz and Jackson Baltz; and many nieces and nephews
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com