Jim Lynn, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN died July 19, 2021.
Jim was born in Dyersburg, TN and was the son of the late, Edward and Pearlie Watt Lynn. He was a member of victory Baptist Church. Jim was a teacher and a band director for many years and later worked in music sales. He was a talented musician and trombone player. Jim was instrumental in establishing the music department at the Tennessee State Prison and served as music director there. He was also a HAM Radio operator. His call sign was KC4MBW.
Jim was also preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Lynn.
He is survived by: Wife of 47 years – Pam Lynn; Sons – Wilson, Anthony, Andrew (Beth) and Joshua (Amber); Brother – Bobby (Martha) Lynn; Grandchildren – Jessica, Courtney, Katie, Dylan, Carter and Ava.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel.