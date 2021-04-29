Jim Simmons Jr. - age 78 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Edna Simmons; and sister, Shelya Leath. Jim is survived by wife, Judy Simmons; daughter, Kelly (Clay) Loring; son, Jay (Tina) Simmons; grandchildren, Abby & Cole Loring and Makenzie Simmons. Jim was an entrepreneur throughout his life, opening two different businesses in the pest control industry. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He also enjoyed working with his hands, from restoring old Ford vehicles and aircraft to mint condition, to taking care of horses in the late stages of their life.
Visitation for Mr. Simmons will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. with funeral services starting at 4 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main St. Lebanon, TN. A private graveside service will be held on Friday in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Family will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Leash on Life.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com