Funeral service for Jimmie Faye Hancock Haley Welborn, 74, of Lamesa will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lamesa Church of Christ with Mark Hackett officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery 609 Maple Street, Lebanon, Tennessee. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home.
Jimmie Faye Hancock Haley Welborn was born in Lebanon, Tennessee daughter of James Shaver and Vessie Dean Hancock. She is survived by her husband, James E. Welborn of Lamesa, Texas; daughters, Sherri Lynn Haley Ellison of Melbourne, FL and Teresa Michele Haley Harriman of Decatur, AL; stepson, Dennis Welborn of Lamesa, TX; grandchildren, Heather Lynn Chambers of Orlando, FL, Brian Haley Harriman of Austin, TX, Brandon Jay Harriman of Sarasota, FL, Brentlyn Dean Harriman of Huntsville; step grandchildren, Jason Mark Ellison of Pinellas, FL, Holly Michelle Rupert of Cape Canaveral, FL, Christian Mark Ellison and Ayla Virginia Ellison of Pinellas Park, FL; soon to be born Lenni Capri Rupert; great grandchild, Jayce Dean Harriman of Sarasota, FL; and step grandchild, Joshua Welborn of Lamesa, TX.
Faye was a faithful Christian that attended Lamesa Church of Christ. She was a stay home mom for many years with the mission that her family was devoted to the Lord. Once her daughters were older Faye worked as a teller at several credit unions and worked with a loan department at a bank in San Angelo, TX. Her love and concern for her family will be truly missed. We love you mom and Granny. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.