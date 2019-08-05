Jimmie Lee Petty, age 85, passed away August 3, 2019. Visitation will be Monday August 5 from 4 until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Smith County Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Petty is survived by partner Ed Denney, siblings Harold (Janie) Speck, Shirley (James Earl) Driver, Sarah (Allen) Tomlinson, L.E (Ruth) Speck and Barbara (Ralph) Hall, children Terry (Linda) Highers, James Earl (Annie) Petty, Vicki (Tim) Barfield, Mike (Vanessa) Denney and Ricky (Connie) Denney, 25+ grandchildren, 12+ great-grandchildren and 3+ great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Osko Speck and Ocie Kerr; son, Daniel Ray Highers; daughter, Sandra Kay Highers; and siblings: Billie Ruth Speck, Howard Speck and Wayne Edward Speck.
