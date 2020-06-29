JIMMIE ROBERT PITTMAN

JIMMIE ROBERT PITTMAN, 83, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his

residence surrounded by his loving family. 

 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Ophelia Pittman; 3 brothers & 2 sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna Mae Flatt Pittman; sons, Carl

David Pittman & his wife, Presty of Maryville, Tn., & Robert Dale Pittman &

his wife, Melissa of Lebanon; daughter, Debbie Pittman Hostetler & her

husband, Robert of Center Point, Indiana; grandchildren, Hunter(Emily)

Pittman, Cooper, Seth & Sadie Pittman, Luke, Leah & Eli Hostetler, and

Carter Pittman;  brother, Eugene Pittman & his wife, Margaret; sister, Cleo

Hunley of Celina, Tn.

 

Mr. Pittman was a member of the Corinth Church of Christ. He served our

country as an Army veteran. Jimmie worked as a truck driver with Mason Dixon

Freight Co. and more recently with Crooks Auto in Lebanon, Tn.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30th, 5-8 p.m. in the Christian Life

Chapel (105 Holloway Drive. Lebanon, Tn. 37087). Visitation Wednesday, July

1st 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Bro. Russ

King will officiate the services. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the

Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Old Hickory, Tn. Active pallbearers, Hunter,

Cooper, Seth, & Sadie Pittman, Luke, Leah, & Eli Hostetler, & Carter

Pittman.  In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in Mr.

Pittman's memory to the Disabled Veterans Home of Murfreesboro, c/o Fisher

House Foundation, P.O. Box 774, Brentwood, Tn. 37027 or to the Church of

Christ Disaster Relief,

P.O. Box 111180,  Nashville, Tn. 37222-1180

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL(615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.

www.partlowchapel.com

