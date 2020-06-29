JIMMIE ROBERT PITTMAN, 83, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his
residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Ophelia Pittman; 3 brothers & 2 sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna Mae Flatt Pittman; sons, Carl
David Pittman & his wife, Presty of Maryville, Tn., & Robert Dale Pittman &
his wife, Melissa of Lebanon; daughter, Debbie Pittman Hostetler & her
husband, Robert of Center Point, Indiana; grandchildren, Hunter(Emily)
Pittman, Cooper, Seth & Sadie Pittman, Luke, Leah & Eli Hostetler, and
Carter Pittman; brother, Eugene Pittman & his wife, Margaret; sister, Cleo
Hunley of Celina, Tn.
Mr. Pittman was a member of the Corinth Church of Christ. He served our
country as an Army veteran. Jimmie worked as a truck driver with Mason Dixon
Freight Co. and more recently with Crooks Auto in Lebanon, Tn.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30th, 5-8 p.m. in the Christian Life
Chapel (105 Holloway Drive. Lebanon, Tn. 37087). Visitation Wednesday, July
1st 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Bro. Russ
King will officiate the services. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the
Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Old Hickory, Tn. Active pallbearers, Hunter,
Cooper, Seth, & Sadie Pittman, Luke, Leah, & Eli Hostetler, & Carter
Pittman. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in Mr.
Pittman's memory to the Disabled Veterans Home of Murfreesboro, c/o Fisher
House Foundation, P.O. Box 774, Brentwood, Tn. 37027 or to the Church of
Christ Disaster Relief,
P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, Tn. 37222-1180
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL(615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.