Jimmie Sue Baskin age 83 of Watertown died Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born June 19, 1937 in Alexandria, she was the daughter of the late C.H. and Beulah Mae Pittman McClellan and was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Wilsey and Rubie Lee Ramsey; brothers, Tommy, Cecil and Johnny McClellan. Jimmie is survived by her husband, Claude Baskin of Watertown; children, Mark Baskin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Rory Baskin of Watertown, LaQuita (Darrin) Meador of Lebanon, Regina (Raymond) Bedell of Watertown; grandchildren, Crystal (Chris) Fondren, Dewayne Holmes, Melissa (Kevin) Dodd, Heather Meador; and great-granddaughter, Catherine Fondren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and prior to services on Saturday. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318