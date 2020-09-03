Jimmy L. Durham, age 75 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 14th, 2020. The Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at Park City Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Tennessee (2809 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville, TN 37334).
He is survived by daughter, Kelly Durham Eyraud; grandchildren, Brandon Eyraud and Hunter Deshaney; great-grandchildren, Layton Eyraud, Gabriel Lawson, Addilyn Barnwell, and Avery Barnwell; sisters, Peggy Durham Williams and Judy Durham McCullough. He was preceded in death by parents, Thurmond Lester and Virginia Earlene Durham; brother, Bobby Durham.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.