Jimmy Raines, 82, passed away on May 29, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Raines, is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home with interment following in Bethlehem Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Mr. Raines was an auto mechanic and owner of West End Shell and Interstate Shell, a long time member of the Fair Board, and retired from WEMA. He coached Little League baseball and loved to race stock cars. He is survived by ex-wife and best friend Brenda Burkett, daughter Justine Harmon, sister Louise Otto, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and special friends Paul and Melanie McFarlin. He is preceded in death by son Jimmy Vernon Raines, parents Alex and Emily Key Raines, three brothers and 5 sisters. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.