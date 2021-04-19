Jimmy Wayne Bennett passed away on April 9, 2021 at age 51.
The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Jackie Dawson, was 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m.
Jimmy Wayne Bennett was born in Hartsville TN. He loved music, photography, reading, and horror movies. He worked in Receiving for L&W. Mr. Bennett is survived by mother and step-father Rachel and Jerry King, sister Andrea (Shane Cothern) Campbell, step-sister Heather King, niece Asya “Sunshine” Groff, nephews Cody Wrye, Nicholas (Michaela) Groff, and Jacob Groff, great-nephews Hunter Groff and Axel Groff, and step-nieces Gracie Veech and Ashton Veech. He is preceded in death by brother Eric Ray Sloan and grandparents Lela and Jim Williams, Rachel and Howard Lynch, and Lucille and Solan Bennett. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.