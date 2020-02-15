Jimmy "Wayne" Harris

Jimmy "Wayne" Harris, 68, of Watertown passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by parents, Guy and Lena Harris, Sr.; wife, Carol Harris; sisters, Edna Frances Taylor, Dorothy Ann Agee, and Gracie Mai Agee; and brothers, Richard Elmer Harris and Alvin Hollis Harris.

He is survived by his children, Sandy (Johnny) Grant, Amanda (Rusty) Johnson, and Jeremy Harris; brothers, Guy Thomas (Libby) Harris, Jr., James Nathan (Alice) Harris, Jerry Kenneth (Sammie) Harris, Bobby Eugene (Kathleen) Harris, and Larry Dean (Judy) Harris; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Thomas Grant and Mikayla and Braeden Johnson; great-granddaughter, Miyah Jackson; brother-in-law, Jeff (Tina) Anderson; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Mr. Harris was a graduate of Lebanon High School.  He previously worked for Lux Clock and for the last 20 years in production at TRW.  A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in the Partlow Funeral Chapel on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.  615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com

