Jo Ann Stockton, 83 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed from this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
Jo Ann was born Monday, December 14, 1936, in Carthage, Tennessee, and she was the daughter of the late Timmon Roark and the late Dee Pauline (Nivens) Green.
Jo Ann is survived by, 3 Sisters, Peggy Haley, Poppy Campbell, and Debbie Briggs; Son, Terry Agee; 1 Grandchild; 2 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Brothers, Rooster and Stanley Green; Step-Son, Kelly Stockton; 2 Step-Daughters, Lois Killebrew, and Virginia Hawf.
In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by, Husband, O.C. Stockton.
Graveside Service for Jo Ann Stockton will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Kelly Stockton officiating. Interment will follow the service in Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home.