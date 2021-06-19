Jo Watson passed away on June 19, 2021 at age 62.
The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Watson Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Angela Jo Watson was born in Lebanon TN to Charlie and Gertrude Lee Watson. Her grandkids were her life, but taking care of other people’s children was her day job.
Jo is survived by children Doug Dockins and Kim (Brandon) Bowers, grandchildren Macey Dockins, Carley Dockins, MacKenzie Reeder, Hope Wallace, and Adriana Bowers, siblings Jean Kellow, Charles Watson, Marie Clifton, Jenny McPeak, and Teresa Sellars, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Joey Dockins, parents Lee and Charlie Watson, brother Jerry Watson, and sister Sue Withers.