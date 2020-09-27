Jodie Beal - age 75 of Lebanon passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by parents John and Agnes Beal Sr.; 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
He is survived by wife Beverly Beal; son Eric Beal; grandchildren Kayla (fiancé Andrew Groce) Beal and Cody Beal; brother David (Katherine) Beal; and nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mr. Beal was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from the City of Lebanon.
Due to current conditions regarding Covid19, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family. Mr. Beal's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.partlowchapel.com
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the charity of your choice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007