JOE D RIGGAN - Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather
passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 3, 1940, to the late Virgil and Elizabeth Riggan. In addition to his parents
he was also preceded in death by his brother, William Everett Riggan and
sister, Martha Ann Seagraves. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Polly
Perrell Riggan; daughters, Lea Ann Sexton and her husband, Mark, and Paula
Hutto and her husband, Randall; grandchildren, Kyle Sexton and Kaelea
Sexton, Alex (Rachel) Hutto, Megan (fiancé, Jackson Barnes) Hutto, and Brett
Hutto; great-grandson, Jack Emerson Hutto; brother-in-law, Eddie Seagraves,
and many other loving family and friends.
Mr. Riggan was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was retired
as a route salesman for Malone and Hyde and an area manager for CC Dickson
Co.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the
Cumberland Presbyterian Church with visitation from 10 a.m. until the
service. Bro. Kevin Medlin will officiate, and interment will follow in the
Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Sexton, Kyle Sexton, Randall Hutto, Alex Hutto, Brett Hutto, Jackson Barnes, David Vaden, and Tommy Thorne.
Honorary pallbearers will the Fidelis Sunday School Class at Cumberland
Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions are made to the
Cumberland Presbyterian Church building fund.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jantz, Dr. Woods,
Dr. Kehinde, and Avalon Hospice for their loving care during Mr. Riggan's
illness.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 OBITUARY LINE
615-444-7700