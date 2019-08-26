Joe Dalton Lynch, age 77 of Watertown, went home to join his wife of 54 years, Gail Lynch and his Savior in Heaven on Aug. 26, 2019. Joe was born Jan. 22, 1942, son of the late Dallas and Clara Tramel Lynch and was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Lynch.
He is survived by his brother, Billy (Judy) Lynch of Pleasant View; three devoted daughters, Terri (Charlie) Davis of Lebanon, Tammy (Steve) Cox of Watertown and Joellen "Jodi" (Burgess) Grooms of Norene; four grandchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Reasonover, Heather (Caden) Hill, Chance and Dylan Grooms; great grandson, Davis Reasonover. Pa was also known to his adoptive grandchildren, Sneha, Felicia, Farren, Krishna and their spouses and six children.
Joe served in the Navy where he began his ball career in 1962. Joe built his ball career as a pitcher for various teams including the Navy, Sealmasters and the Clearwater Bombers. He was referred to as "Smoking Joe" or "The Bear" when he stepped on that pitcher's mound and warmed up his arm to throw a ball over 100+ miles an hour. Joe ended his ball career in 1981 with his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the ASA Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, OK. He and his wife settled back in Watertown to enjoy teaching the love of ball to his grandchildren, while cheering on the New York Yankees.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Patton officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon till service time on Wednesday. Interment will follow at the Cunningham Cemetery. The family would like to say a special thank you to The Pavilion for their care, love and the attention they shared with Joe and the family.
