Joe Griffith, age 54 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 12th, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Marvin Griffith, Joseph Griffith, James Gray, Ray McHargue, Jesse Martindale, Preston Griffith, Andy Griffith, and Chris Christian serving as pallbearers. Steve Griffith will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, November 15th from 10 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m.
Joseph Leonard Griffith was born on Thursday, October 6th, 1966 in Warren, Michigan to the late Lyle and Grace Mangiapane Griffith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Joseph Griffith. He is survived by wife, Angie Griffith; sons, Lyle Griffith, Joseph Griffith, Marvin Griffith, and James Griffith; grandchildren, Zariah Gray and Zayden Gray; brother, Steve (Ashley) Griffith; best friend, Ray McHargue; special friend, Christina Griffith; nieces, Sueann (Pete) Kees, Veronica Norris, Sarah Griffith, Austin Rose Tywater, and Whitney Griffith; nephews, Beau (Rachel) Griffith, Preston Griffith, Andy Griffith and Maverick Griffith; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
