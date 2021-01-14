Joe Kenneth Haas, 75, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on January 12, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN.
Born April 28, 1945 in Oklahoma City, OK, he was the son of George Martin and Joy Mae Haas.
He graduated from U.S. Grant High School in 1963. Shortly after highschool, he proudly joined the US Marine Corps.
Joe met the true love of his life, Donna, while in college. They were sweethearts throughout and were then reunited later. They were happily married in November of 1984. Joe and Donna then moved to Mt. Juliet, TN where he opened his own business. He was the proud owner of Joe Haas Construction Company.
He had a joy for life and lived every day to the fullest. Joe enjoyed making his pretty lady happy, golfing, making the most of his trips to Nascar races, working around the farm, and attending Joy Church. He will be remembered for his handsome smile, sense of humor, love for family, and his prideful work ethic. Joe has touched the lives of so many and is already missed by all.
Joe is survived by his beautiful wife of 34 years, Donna Haas; 3 daughters: Joey King and husband Trent of Edmond, OK, Ruthann Houpt and husband Buddy of Edmond, OK, Michelle Canning of Oklahoma City, OK; 2 sons: Nathan Salamy and wife BethAnn of Mt. Juliet, TN, Matt Salamy and Candice Moses of Lebanon, TN; 15 grandchildren: Addison, Zachary, Caitlyn, Lily, Colton, Amelia, Braxton, Brooklyn, Camber, Camden, Ryken, Gage, Skyler, Trenten, and Trey; 3 great grandchildren: Rosie, Drew, and Carly; sister Joyce Haas of Moore, OK.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Joy Haas, sister Judy Colmer, and his beloved Uncle Ray.