Joe Richard “Dick” Estes, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 11, 2021.
Dick was born September 19, 1938 in Atlanta, GA. He was the son of the late, Joel Z. and Ina Mae Waters Estes. Dick was a lifelong Methodist and a member of Cooks United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Jackson during the Cuban Crisis. Dick was employed by CNA Insurance for many years and retired as Vice President of Claims. He was an avid golfer, was extremely generous and never met a stranger.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Sybil McKee Estes. He is survived by: son – Mark Estes; daughter – Jennifer (Evan) Little; sister – Nell (Virgil) Hendricks; grandchildren – Josh and Nathan Little and Bolton and Carder Estes; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com