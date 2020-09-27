Joe Timothy Hall age 56 of Watertown, died Thursday morning, Sept. 24, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Born May 3, 1964, Joe was the son of the late James Thomas Hall, Sr. and Linda Sue Williams Hall and was preceded in death by a brother, James Thomas Hall, Jr. Joe was a graduate of Watertown High School and had a career in law enforcement for over 30 years. He was a former police chief for the City of Watertown and the City of Alexandria and was a certified law enforcement training officer. Joe was currently serving with the Watertown Police Dept. He is survived by his wife, Lory Hill Hall; sons, T.J. and Jimmy Hall both of Watertown; brother, Terry Hall and his wife, Glenda of Liberty; sisters, Tammy Hall of Alexandria and Tina Hamlet and her husband, Carlos of Watertown; sister-in-law, Kathy Hall of Watertown; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the Watertown High School. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. till service time Monday at the high school. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park with full honors provided by the Fraternal Order of Police. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318