John Anthony Deck, known to all as “Boogie,” peacefully passed into the arms of God on Monday evening May 3rd, 2021 at the age of 72.
He was in the presence of Loved ones and had been surrounded by the comfort of Family and Friends for several days. We had visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life Service promptly at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 8, 2021 at Hendersonville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Boogie’s life was all about Cars, Fishing and Hunting. His life’s work as a mechanic at Deck’s Garage was as much a passionate hobby as it was his profession. Deck’s Garage was well known throughout the community and everyone knew that Boogie could fix any Domestic Car regardless of the Manufacturer. He treated people right and helped many throughout the years when they needed a helping hand. He lived his entire life in the Hendersonville area and was a Graduate from Hendersonville High School Class of 1966.
Boogie will be greatly missed by a family that Love him dearly. He leaves behind his: wife Traci Gaulden Deck; Children: Tandy Deck Driver (Keach), Sherry Parrish Hodge (Ed) Grandchildren: Preston Driver, Lola Driver, Josh Hodge and Jordan Hodge. He also leaves behind extended Family Members and Lifelong Friends that were very instrumental throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his parents Buford “Otis” Deck Sr. and Martha Jane Kemper as well as his brother Buford Otis Deck Jr. known as “Doodie.”
In Lieu of Flowers please make a Donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/JohnBoogieDeck