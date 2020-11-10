John Bailiff Mason age 70 of Lebanon died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Dec. 1, 1949 in Smithville, he was the son of the late Louie Brown Mason, Sr. and Alene Bailiff Mason and he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristina Jewell Schlegel. John was a truck driver and a veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his wife, Willa Dean Filson Mason; son, William Keith Mason and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Kimberly Sue York and her husband, Kerry; grandchildren, Emily Jewell Schlegel, Abby Grace Schlegel, Jonathan Dean (Jessica) Mason, Macy Brooke York; great granddaughter, Rachel Nichole Mason and sister, Sue Smallwood.
The Mason family has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318