John Cammarata, Sr., age 88 of Mount Juliet, passed away July 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Rose Cammarata; parents, Vito and Rosalie Cammarata; brother, Jimmy Cammarata; sisters, Mary Hoppel, Nina Kabacinski, Rose Peters.
He is survived by his children: William Cammarata, Jack (Laura) Cammarata, John (Wilma) Cammarata, Steven Cammarata, and Michael Cammarata; brothers, Mike and Vito Cammarata; grandchildren, Sammy, Angela, Anthony, Rose, Elizabeth, and Christina Cammarata; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Briley, and Nevaeh; sixth son Joe Sullivan; and goddaughter, Charlene Hoppel Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 14 at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, July 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or The Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody Street #206, Nashville, TN 37210.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com