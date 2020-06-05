John David Bilbrey, 67, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born Feb. 26, 1953, he was the son of the late Talph and Madge Brewington Bilbrey. John was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of the Watertown Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne LaFevor Bilbrey of Watertown; son, John David (Christy) Bilbrey II of Gladeville; daughters, Wendy (Daron) Kennedy of Westmoreland, April (Johnathan) Hampton Smith of Murfreesboro and Tiffany (Jason) Hampton Dies of Lebanon; 19 grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Jerry) Davis and Penny (Warren) Williams both of Lebanon; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Watertown Church of Christ with Bro. Tim Robinson officiating. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and 10 a.m. till service time Thursday at the church. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318