John Donald Johnson was born Oct. 2, 1940 in Statesville, TN to Harold Johnson and Christine Armstrong Johnson and departed this life on Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Anita Huddleston. John graduated from Watertown High School in 1958 and after a four stint in the United States Air Force, graduated from MTSU with a Masters degree plus 30 hours, and returned to his alma mater, Watertown High School and served for a total of 35 years as a teacher, guidance counselor and coach before retiring as principal in 2002. He served on the Board of Commissioners for Middle TN Natural Gas, headquartered in Smithville, TN from Sept. 1992 until his death. He was a member of Watertown First Baptist Church. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianne Dibrell Johnson; son, Jeffrey and wife, Marsha of Lebanon; grandsons, Gavin Johnson and Justin (Logan) Johnson; granddaughter, Alaina Johnson and her fiancee, Jared Bradshaw; great grandchildren, Brayton Johnson and Harper Johnson; sisters, Ann (Don) Moser and Janice (Bob) Rochelle; brother, Harold Dean (Linda) Johnson of Hull, GA; sister-in-law, Jean Jennings; brothers-in-law, Bob Huddleston and Eddie (Judy) Dibrell and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Hunter Memorial Park with Bro. Ronnie Smith officiating. Pallbearers, Gavin Johnson, Justin Johnson, Jared Bradshaw, Bobby Huddleston, Aaron and Brice Rochelle. Special thanks to good friend and physical therapist, Becky Hall, who worked so diligently that john would walk again. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watertown Public Library. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318