Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.