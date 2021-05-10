John Edward Westmoreland Reland passed away on April 29, 2021 at age 45.
The Memorial Service was 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.
John Edward Westmoreland was born in Madison TN to Helen White and Roy Westmoreland. He was a Warehouse Manager with Westin Foods and loved playing drums. He is survived by wife Marti Westmoreland, children Angela Westmoreland and Aliyah Westmoreland, step-son Derek Floyd, mother Helen (Troy) Peach, and aunt Barbara (Mike) Gould. He is preceded in death by father Roy Westmoreland, grandparents Barbara and Charles Westmoreland, Edna and Ray White, and Gene and Jack Peach. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.