John F. Williams, born September 7, 1941, passed away on February 18, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Williams, Edna Hutchings and Tom Hutchings.
He is survived by his sister, Nina Seay; brother, Tommy Hutchings; daughter, Diane Averitte; son, Johnny Williams; daughter, Susie (David) Clay; grandchildren, John (Candra) Averitte, Jason Averitte, Chris (Cristina) Bowhannan, Hunter Williams, Fisher Williams, Jessica Clay, and Zowie Williams; great-grandchildren, Meredith Averitte and Bane Averitte; nephew, Caleb (Regan) Seay and family; and niece, Shanna (Brian) Seay and family.
Mr. Williams was a brick mason for 45 years. He enjoyed his farm, caring for his many animals, and gardening every year. He was always a loving Dad and Papa to his family.
"We will always carry your memory in our hearts."
Memorial service will be private for the family. A special thank you to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at oaklawnmemorial.com