John Franklin Morris, age 76 of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
He is preceded in death by parents, James Alexander and Rosie Mae Morris; wife, Thelma Louise Morris; and step-mother, Kura Morris.
He is survived by son, Scott Morris; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremiah) Vantrease, Colten (Sarah) Morris, Jadon Morris and Chloe Venegoni; great-grandchildren, Teagan and Benny Vantrease; brother, Charlie Morris; sisters, Pauline Dodd, Frances Dodd, and Nellie Tyree; and special friends, Melinda and Chris Stockton.
Mr. Morris was retired from Robert Shaw Lux Clock and the Wilson County Sheriff's Department. There will be a private Celebration of Life Service for family held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Mr. Morris's honor at www.partlowchapel.com
