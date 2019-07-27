John (Jack) Marvin Whitson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 23rd, 2019 at 85 years of age. He was the son of the late John and Evelyn Whitson and was preceded in death by his three sisters: Marvene Curl, June (Mick) Teevin, and Carmen Longmire.
He is survived by Patricia, his devoted wife of 53 years. He was father to Tara (Vinay) Bezawada, Jaime Whitson, Jackie (Jamie) Walrond, and Hayley Richey; grandfather to Naina, Julia and Nevin and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Jack grew up in Mount Vernon, Illinois and spent time working in a brewery in Chicago as well as some years in the armed forces before his career as a Systems Analyst with Western Electric, later AT&T. He spent several years living and working in Chicago prior to moving to Mount Juliet, Tennessee in 1984.
Jack was known by many as an excellent friend, dedicated family man, and tremendous father. His quick wit and friendly demeanor will be missed sorely by all who knew him. He had a love of travel, sports, genealogy, history, politics, and for the game of golf, but above all else prioritized spending time and cultivating relationships with his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Jordan Chapel Cemetery in Dix, Illinois on Saturday, August 3 at 2 p.m. Following the service, the family will be gathering at Christian Fellowship Church to share memories. If you would like to make a donation in his name, his favorite charity was St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.